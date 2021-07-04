Boxer Tâm’s Olympic slot confirmed

Boxing Vietnamese athlete Nguyễn Thị Tâm (right) competes against Australian rival Jasmeen Hudson in the Victory 8 event in 2019. Photo nguoiduatin.vn HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s second boxing place at the Tokyo Olympics has been confirmed by the International Olympic Committee. Nguyễn Thị Tâm on Sunday received confirmation she will take part in the women’s 51kg category later this month. It will be the first time ever a Việt Nam’s female boxer will take part at the Olympics. News of her slot was mentioned last month but sport officials said her status was not approved as the World Boxing Federation (WBF) was still considering final elements for qualification. But now her place is official. According to Vũ Đức Thịnh, head of boxing section of the National Sports Administration (VSA), Tâm has collected 190 points which is the necessary requirement to leave all other rivals far behind on the road to the Olympics. Meanwhile world No 1 Park Mi Choi of North Korea will not box at the summer Games after her country decided to withdraw. Her absence also gives chance to the Vietnamese athlete who joined teammate Nguyễn Văn Đương for Tokyo. Đương won Việt Nam’s first Olympics boxing berth after 33 years last March. He will compete in the men’s… Read full this story

