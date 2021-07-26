The HCM City Department of Tourism regularly updates information about hotels used as quarantine facilities for close contacts of COVID-19 patients. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm HCM CITY— People who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases can book hotels for quarantine at the www.hochiminhcity.gov.vn website of the city Department of Tourism. Overcrowding is occurring at quarantine facilities in the city as the number of COVID-19 cases has risen, leading to an increased need for quarantine at hotels. The department is co-operating with Traveloka Việt Nam to provide information on hotels used as quarantine facilities and their prices as well as unoccupied rooms. People can book online and pay via the website of www.traveloka.com/vi-vn/promotion/khachsancachly or the Traveloka application, starting on August 1. This co-operation is part of the programme called HCM City Tourism Sector Joining the Fight against COVID-19. The Department of Tourism is working with people's committees in Thủ Đức City and districts to call on 395 hotels to register as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients' close contacts (called F1). Among these, 117 hotels have been approved by the Department of Health. The rest are in the clarification process. The department is working with the Department of Health and districts to ask hotels to provide rooms for frontline health workers who need accommodation after working hours to limit transmission risk to their relatives. At least 164 hotels… Read full this story

Bookings for quarantine hotels can be made via city website or app have 327 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.