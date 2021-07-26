Bình Thuận fishing industry thrives amid pandemic

The seafood industry in Bình Thuận Province has experienced stable growth amid the pandemic. Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — Bình Thuận Province, one of the four largest fishing grounds in Việt Nam, has achieved many positive achievements amid the pandemic. The pandemic has affected most industries, but thanks to COVID-19 prevention and control measures, favourable weather, and cooperation among business firms, the fishing industry in Bình Thuận has been able to thrive. Fishermen in Bình Thuận Province are entering the southern fishing season, the main fishing season of the year. While fishing output is not as high as expected in some coastal provinces and cities, Bình Thuận Province is doing quite well, with abundant seafood output. Recently, boat owner Phùng Văn Tiến, together with his friends, arrived at Phan Thiết fishing port after more than a half month of fishing offshore. Nearly ten tonnes of fish harvested by Tiến's boat were immediately bought by consumers. "Everyone was worried the day we set sail. We were afraid that seafood products would not be sold because of the epidemic. However, after deducting all expenses, each boatman was able to earn nearly VNĐ10 million," Tiến said. After handing over the fisheries products to purchasing units, the group of fishermen on Tiến's ship… Read full this story

