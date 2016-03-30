BIDV to open more branches and transaction offices

PANO – The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has approved the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)'s proposal to open seven branches and 15 transaction offices. Accordingly, seven branches will be opened in Lao Cai's Sa Pa town, the provincial city of Nam Dinh, Ha Tinh province's Ky Anh district, Hanoi's Hoai Duc and Gia Lam districts, Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Hung commune and Nha Be town. Photo for illustration Transaction offices will be in provinces and cities of Ninh Binh, Lam Dong, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, An Giang, and Hau Giang. The SBV also asks the BIDV to fulfill all registration procedures and launch the branches and transaction offices in accordance with Circular 21/2013/TT-NHNN issued on September 9 th , 2013, and other current regulations. Translated by Son Ca

