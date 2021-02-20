Belgian Embassy donates 10 tons of rice to Covid-19-affected female workers in Ha Tinh By Le Anh Pham Thi Thu Huong, chairwoman of the Women's Union of Ha Tinh, on behalf of the Embassy of Belgium in Hanoi, presents rice bags to women affected by Covid-19 in the province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF BELGIAN EMBASSY HCMC – On behalf of the Embassy of Belgium in Hanoi City and the Vietnam Women's Union, the Women's Union of Ha Tinh on July 2 handed over 10 tons of sustainable rice to informal female workers affected by Covid-19 in the province. Each of the 2,000 beneficiaries in 11 communes in Ha Tinh Province will receive 0.5 kilograms of rice. Since March 2020, Vietnam has experienced few epidemic outbreaks, which have negatively impacted its economy and society, especially the lives of informal workers who have lost their livelihoods and incomes. Therefore, the Embassy of Belgium decided to coordinate with the Vietnam Women's Union to support female workers in Ha Tinh Province. "The Covid-19 pandemic caused many casualties over the world as well as heavy losses for Vietnam. In June last year, the Embassy of Belgium in Hanoi City distributed sanitary packages to preschool children… Read full this story

