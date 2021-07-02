Belarus and Việt Nam: time-tested friendship

Ambassador of Belarus to Việt Nam Vladimir Goshin writes to Việt Nam News to mark the National Day of Belarus On July 3, the Belarusian people celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus. We commemorate this holiday together with another very important occasion – the day of the liberation of the country from the fascist German occupation in 1944. This is a sacred date in the history of Belarus and in the memory of the Belarusians. The adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1990 was a turning point in the development of the Republic of Belarus – the country entered the world stage not only as a new sovereign state which appeared as a result of the disintegration of the Soviet Union but also as a European country with rich historic traditions of statehood. Victory Square in Minsk City. Photo courtesy of the embassy Over the years of independence, Belarus has established itself as a nation with effectively functioning institutions of power. We did not choose the path of oligarch manner privatisation of state property, we took the road of step-by-step economic and political transformation, aimed at creating peace, security and tolerance. Belarus has not only maintained but also increased its… Read full this story

