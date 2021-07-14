Bắc Giang helps enterprises to restore production

A view of the Quang Châu Industrial Zone in Bắc Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province's People’s Committee has just issued a plan to support businesses in the local industrial parks to restore production. Accordingly, the People’s Committee will welcome workers who have signed labour contracts back to work; support labour recruitment; and solve difficulties in arranging concentrated accommodation for workers and assist in the arrangement of concentrated isolation areas when cases of infection or suspected infection occur. Along with that, the province also supports enterprises in industrial zones to remove difficulties in delivering goods and transporting workers; guides and supports enterprises in pandemic prevention and control plans; and support for COVID-19 vaccination for workers. The support is to strive to achieve the province’s industrial production value to reach about VNĐ8 trillion (US$348 million) this month about VNĐ10 trillion in August, VNĐ12 trillion in September and October and surpass VNĐ15 trillion from November. The total number of employees returning to work will reach about 30,000 people by the end of this month, 50,000 by the end of August, and 100,000 by the end of October 2021, and 120,000 from the end of November. Due… Read full this story

