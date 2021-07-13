Aviation sector eyes recovery in 2023-24

Thọ Xuân Airport in Thanh Hóa Province. Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have deployed the IATA Travel Pass, an electronic health passport application. VNA/VNS Photo Duy Khương HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s aviation market is hoped to recover in 2023-24, according to a Vietnam Airlines’ representative. The international tourist market may need 2-3 years to recover to 2019 levels, while the domestic market can recover strongly as soon as the epidemic is under control, according to experts from aviation organisations and Vietnam Airlines. "Việt Nam’s aviation market is forcast to resume to the same performance of 2019 by 2023 in an optimistic scenario and by 2024 in a more cautious scenario," said Đặng Ngọc Hòa, chairman of Vietnam Airlines’ Board of Directors. To achieve this, Vietnam Airlines hopes that the Government, ministries and sectors would continue helping the domestic aviation industry to overcome difficulties this year and create favourable conditions for future recovery, Hòa said. Đinh Việt Thắng, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, said the domestic aviation market was expected to improve in the second half of 2021 when the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is accelerated in Việt Nam and abroad. Many key markets for Việt Nam’s aviation industry such as Northeast… Read full this story

