Australian official’s travel to promote Australia’s trade interests

Vietnam is one of Australia's significant bilateral partners. During his visit in Vietnam, the Australian official will meet with Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. He will also participate in events promoting international investment in Australia and meet with Australian businesses and representatives of Vietnam's tourism industry. "Australia's success as a trading nation is built on the strength of our relationships with our trading partners," Mr Tehan said, adding that "Trade is mutually beneficial to countries, it enhances relationships, builds trust and creates jobs. "I will be promoting Australia as a reliable producer of high-quality products as well as a safe destination for investment. There are opportunities to further engage with our trading partners on emerging issues, such as digital trade and standards. I will also champion support for a functioning global rules-based trading system that is vital to the economic prosperity of our region," said the Australian official. Chung Anh
- Australians detained in Evin Prison in Iran named as Perth couple Jolie King and Mark Firkin
- The Big Root and 10 more obscure Australian Big Things
- Australia's largest donors revealed: Discover the millions funding politicians
- 'We've done an abysmal job': Australia is struggling to handle its swelling population
- Australian shares edge higher but gold stocks cap gains, NZ falls
- Crippling 18% interest rates, ONE MILLION out of work, and a house price plunge: Inside Australia's last recession as the nation faces a significant downturn after a world-record 28 years of growth
- ISIS kids set for Australia: Orphaned children of slain terrorist could be flown back from refugee camp as many more wait for the green light
- TPP resurrected as nations get set to sign trade deal
- Virgin Australia to cut 750 roles after $349 million full-year loss
- The most common scams targeting Australians in Thailand
Australian official’s travel to promote Australia’s trade interests have 304 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.