Australia to donate 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets with Australian minister of Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in Hà Nội on July 13. – VNA Photo HÀ NỘI – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc thanked the Government of Australia for its pledge to send more than 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines during a meeting with Australian minister of Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in Hà Nội on Tuesday. The Australian government also said it will give Việt Nam US$40 million to fund the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme. The minister praised the Vietnamese government for its success in containing the novel coronavirus so far and said the two countries must take measures to strengthen cooperation. Since the two countries upgraded bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership status in 2018, two-way trade and investment has been booming. Despite the pandemic, Việt Nam-Australia's import/export turnover reached $8.3 billion in 2020. Việt Nam has…

