ASEAN, US agree to boost consultation, dialogue, cooperation

ASEAN and the US affirmed that they attach importance to and pledge to enhance the bilateral partnership, especially amid the serious challenges negatively affecting people's life, development, security, and stability of countries in the region. ASEAN countries reiterated their message to the new administration of the US, which is making long-term commitments to the region, upholding multilateralism and international law, making efforts to control disease outbreaks, promoting recovery, and responding to climate change. They welcomed the US' continued support for the bloc's centrality in maintaining dialogue; intensification of cooperation; and joining efforts to build an open, inclusive, and law-based regional architecture and to effectively deal with challenges. Blinken emphasized the Biden administration's commitment to multilateralism, affirming that the US always attaches importance to its relations with ASEAN, supports the bloc's centrality, and will pay attention to fostering a dynamic and effective strategic partnership with ASEAN on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefits. He noted that the US will keep taking the lead in stepping up global efforts against COVID-19. The country has donated 2 billion USD of the committed 4 billion USD, and pledged to supply 500 million vaccine doses for the COVAX Facility.

