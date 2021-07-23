ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021 slated for August 8-10

The ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021 will be slated for August 8-10. — Photo courtesy of IDEA HÀ NỘI — Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are preparing for the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021, which is slated for August 8-10. This year’s programme will be co-chaired by Brunei, which is Chair of ASEAN in 2021, Singapore and Việt Nam. It comprises two tiers for domestic and cross-border transactions. According to the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, consumers can shop online via the website http://onlineasean.com / starting August 8. In addition, firms can register to take part in the programme at: https://forms.gle/y97Jn2ajjgw3wUfF7 . As Chair of ASEAN last year, Việt Nam initiated the organisation of the event annually on August 8. The ASEAN Online Sale Day is the first online shopping event that will be conducted collectively on a region-wide scale. Its first edition drew more than 200 businesses from ASEAN nations. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce is being used as a useful buying method. The governments of the ASEAN nations are making efforts to create favourable conditions for businesses to go online during… Read full this story
- Apollo Tyres Online Sales Portal Opened In India: Launches E-Commerce Website
- Record year for Lotto as online sales double during lockdown
- Shoppers embrace digital payments on 12.12 sale day
- Analysts expect increase in online sales for holidays, but email customer support lags
- Online sales needs to be promoted
- India’s day-to-day power demand 5-10 GW higher in Dec than last year: R K Singh
- Shoppers are set to spend over a BILLION online in early Boxing Day sales TODAY - but the forecast is 12 per cent lower than last year as people feel pandemic pinch
- Amrita Sher-Gil’s rare portrait of husband fetches over Rs 10 crore at AstaGuru sale
- HCMC announces 3 days off on New Year holiday
- Boris Johnson accepts PM Modi’s invitation to be chief guest at R-Day celebrations
ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021 slated for August 8-10 have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.