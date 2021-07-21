The roundtable saw the presence of ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi, senior officials of ASEAN countries and Japan, Ambassadors of Japan and ASEAN member states to Hanoi, and representatives from Vietnamese ministries, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the region's leading scholars and researchers. This is Vietnam's initiative to create an opportunity for ASEAN countries and Japan to look back on the five decades of cooperation and put forward orientations for the next period. In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that Japan is a reliable friend and partner of ASEAN, and the ASEAN-Japan Strategic Partnership is one of the most meaningful and comprehensive relationships of ASEAN with its partners, spanning through various fields for peace and prosperity, and for the quality of life. Reiterating the doctrine initiated by Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda in 1977, Son welcomed Japan to promote a partnership based on trust, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with ASEAN. He emphasized the importance of economic, trade and investment cooperation as the foundation for ASEAN-Japan relations, appreciating Japan's development cooperation, technical assistance and timely and valuable support for ASEAN countries, including Vietnam, especially in narrowing the… Read full this story

ASEAN-Japan roundtable looks toward 50th anniversary of dialogue partnership have 304 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.