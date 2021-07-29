The program, which is organized by the Department of Performing Art under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aimed at encouraging people to join hands with the entire Party, people and military in the fight against the pandemic. The event was streamed live on Youtube channel and on fanpages of the department, National Music Song and Dance Theater and other online interfaces with the participants of renown singers across the country. All the songs and music performed in the program are famous works that expressed love for the homeland such as "Tieng goi Viet Nam" (The Call of Vietnam) or "Nhung bong hoa trong vuon Bac” (Flowers in Uncle Ho’s garden) "Tinh que huong” (Love of the Motherland). According to Nguyen Hai Linh, director of National Music Song and Dance Theater, this is a very special art show, because it takes place during the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, there is no stage to perform and no studio to record songs. "Each singer and artist participating in the program prepares their songs and music in advance. Then they will sing and play live," she said, adding that at each location, artists share and exchange their feelings as… Read full this story

Art program promotes the spirit of front-line workers and people in COVID-19 fight have 292 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.