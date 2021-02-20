Approval to be sought for Vietnam’s first Covid vaccine next month The Saigon Times Samples of Nano Covax, Vietnam’s first Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine is expected to be approved for emergency use in Vietnam in August – PHOTO: NANOGEN HCMC – The producer of the first Vietnamese-developed Covid-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, is expected to seek approval for emergency use of the vaccine in the third week of August. A report delivered at a meeting on July 23 between the Ministries of Health and Science-Technology and local Covid vaccine producers showed that four Covid vaccines would be produced in the country, with two of them to be made by local companies and the other two to be produced using technology transferred from other countries, the local media reported. The results of the third phase of the clinical trial of Nano Covax are expected to come out between August 4 and 19. The Ministry of Health has dispatched a group of experts to coordinate with experts from the World Health Organization to support the vaccine developer, Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, and the HCMC Pasteur Institute and the Vietnam Military Medical Academy, with the last two in charge of the vaccine trials,… Read full this story

