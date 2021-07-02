Aozora bank (Japanese ) to support the Vietnam Government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund

Giant of the Chinese auto industry and their ambition for the Vietnamese light truck market amid the COVID-19 pandemic Grand Marina, Saigon successfully established the sector of branded residences in Viet Nam PVI Insurance becomes partner of Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network Digital solutions expected at Viet Solutions 2021 for dual target The story of plastic: Solutions and efforts of Unilever Vietnam towards sustainable development On July 1st, Aozora Bank (AOZ) made a symbolic donation to the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan an amount of 5 million yen (equivalent to USD 45.000 ) to support the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund of Vietnam. Takeshi Ito, CEO of AOZ Investment and Consulting Department, Member of the Board of Directors of OCB, supported the COVID -19 vaccine fund at the Vietnam – Japan Embassy. Speaking at the event, Takeshi Ito said: "Although the current pandemic is developing very complicatedly, we appreciate that the Vietnamese government has controlled it very well with extremely strict disease prevention plans and the much less number of infections compared to Japan. Through the connection from OCB, we have decided to contribute a part of the funding to Vietnam’s COVID -19 vaccine fund, with the desire to work together , and… Read full this story

