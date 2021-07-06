Anti-virus face mask makes wearers no longer feel stuffy

City unveils scenario for coping with increasing number of severely ill COVID-19 patients Companies aware of psychological effects of work from home, focus on work-life balance Dos and don'ts before getting a COVID-19 vaccine Three more COVID-19 deaths reported Daily increase of new cases tops 1,000 the second time, 7 more deaths on Tuesday Scientist Trần Ngọc Phúc wears the air purifier mask invented by himself. — Photo courtesy of Metran Khánh Dương HÀ NỘI — Face masks have become an inseparable part of our daily life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but many wearers wish they didn’t feel so stuffy while protecting their health. A Vietnamese scientist living in Japan has invented an air-purifying face mask that kills bacteria and viruses, while creating a flow of cool, fresh air for wearers. At the age of 74, Trần Ngọc Phúc, founder and chairman of Japanese medical equipment firm Metran, is still researching and inventing practical products. His latest invention is the air filtration face mask, which makes it easy to breathe in hot weather and is suitable for frontline medical forces, workers in toxic environments and airline staff. Phúc is widely known as the inventor of respiratory ventilators (MV20) ordered by the Japanese Government last year to assist patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic…. Read full this story

