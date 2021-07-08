Aozora bank (Japanese ) to support the Vietnam Government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund Giant of the Chinese auto industry and their ambition for the Vietnamese light truck market amid the COVID-19 pandemic Grand Marina, Saigon successfully established the sector of branded residences in Viet Nam PVI Insurance becomes partner of Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network Digital solutions expected at Viet Solutions 2021 for dual target Students of the Class of 2021 at the European International School Ho Chi Minh City received their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results, and their scores were remarkable and the pass rate was 100 per cent. The diploma programme is not designed to be easy: It is a rigorous programme and asks a lot of a 17- or 18-year-old. The Class of 2021 endured multiple school closures and uncertainty, but despite these challenges they demonstrated their resilience by achieving amazing IB Diploma results including a class average of 35.24 and 100 per cent pass rate. EIS students of the Class of 2021 achieved remarkable scores Members of the Class of 2021 have also grown into global citizens with integrity and dedication towards the school and community. Through the IB programme they have had the opportunity to… Read full this story

Amazing International Baccalaureate Diploma results at European International School Ho Chi Minh City have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.