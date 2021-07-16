All you need is unconditional love

MESSY: Leicester Square in London is covered in litter ahead of Sunday’s final. AFP Photo Paul Kennedy Now the dust has settled on the European Championships, it's time to look back on the football played during the delayed month-long tournament. Wait, no. Scratch that. It's not. It's actually time to ask why there still remains a number of absolute knuckle draggers following England's national team. And yes, I know, it's not all of them. It's not most. It's not half. It is just a small fraction of so-called fans who behave like idiots. But sadly they are tarnishing the reputation of all the well-meaning English supporters. I could bring up the boos by some supporters when England players took the knee during their first game of the tournament, but I won't. I could mention the whistles of resentment during national anthems of opposing teams, but again, I'd rather not. I could talk about Denmark supporters, many with young children, being verbally abused by grown men wearing England shirts that barely covered their beer bellies before the semi-final, or the videos of supporters charging the gates of Wembley Stadium trying to get into the ground without tickets before the final, but… Read full this story

