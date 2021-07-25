Additional three million doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Việt Nam

The second batch of Moderna vaccines arrives in Việt Nam over the weekend. Photo tuoitre.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has received more than three million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated through the COVAX Facility by the US Government, UNICEF have announced. Nearly 1.5 million doses arrived in HCM City on Saturday night while the rest is due to touch down in Hà Nội on Sunday evening. This is the second batch of Moderna vaccines to arrive in the country this month, bringing the total donation from the United States Government to Việt Nam to more than five million doses. The donated vaccines are provided through the COVAX dose-sharing mechanism, which allows well-supplied countries to share vaccine doses with other countries to help protect the most at-risk populations globally. To date, Việt Nam has received nearly 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in four shipments through the COVAX Facility, including over five million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US Government and nearly 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca. Since the arrival of the first shipment of vaccines from the COVAX Facility in early April, close to 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam, among them 353,601 second… Read full this story
