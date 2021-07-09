Additional COVID-19 vaccine doses sent from Japan arrive in HCM City

A shipment of AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan to Việt Nam arrived at HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Friday morning. Photo Consulate General of Japan in HCM City HCM CITY — A shipment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Japan to Việt Nam arrived at HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Friday morning. This is the third batch of COVID-19 vaccines Japan has donated to Việt Nam after the first batch with nearly one million doses arrived in Hà Nội on June 16 and the second batch with nearly 400,000 doses made it to HCM City on July 2. All the AstraZeneca doses that Japan gave Việt Nam were reportedly produced in Japan. As AstraZeneca doses produced in Japan have not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation for use under the COVAX programme, the country has turned to bilateral deals to respond to “urgent requests for vaccine supplies", said Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi at a press conference on Tuesday. Japan has pledged US$1 billion and 30 million doses to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX. Its first shipments through the COVAX facility are expected in the middle of this month, with some 11… Read full this story
