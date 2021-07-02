Additional 29,000 IP addresses that distribute spam emails made public

The Information Security Administration under the Ministry of Information & Communications has just updated the blacklist of IP addresses that distribute spam emails. Internet users are getting annoyed by spam emails. Photo: Trong Dat This is a list of IPs/ IP ranges marked as the source of spam e-mail distribution, which are listed periodically. Based on this list, organizations and individuals can prevent the spread of spam email. As of October 1, 2020, a total of more than 1.15 million IP addresses have been blacklisted by the Department of Information Security for spam email distribution. In this latest update, more than 29,000 IP addresses were added to the blacklist. Decree 91/2020 issued by the Prime Minister on combating spam messages, spam email and spam calls stipulate that the building and regular updating of the black list of IP addresses that distribute spam emails is the task of the Information Security Administration and telecommunications and Internet service providers. Spam email is defined as advertising e-mail without the prior consent of users or those violating regulations on sending advertising e-mail. Spam emails also include content that is prohibited under the provisions of Article 9 of the Law on Electronic Transactions, Article 12… Read full this story

