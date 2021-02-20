Preparing samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam detected another 260 cases of COVID-19, including six imported, in the past 6 hours to 12pm on July 4, raising the national count to 19,570, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). locally-infected cases , 213 were found in Ho Chi Minh City, 11 in Binh Duong, 10 in Phu Yen, five in Long An, four in Binh Dinh, two each in Vinh Long, Hai Phong, Bac Giang and Tay Ninh, and one each in Ninh Thuan, Ha Tinh and Tra Vinh. COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear so far. treatment , 313 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 132 twice and 74 thrice./. VNA
- FIFA 19 Release Date News: New FUT features, Icons, gameplay modes and more REVEALED
- How old is Fern Britton, when did she marry This Morning chef Phil Vickery and did she have a gastric band?
- Edited Transcript of PBYI earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 8:30pm GMT
- Genesis Crafty to be saved after Tayto boss buys family company saving 260 jobs
- Friars beats Geckos in football season opener 26-19
- RHI inquiry told of civil servant's unease at DUP minister Bell's 'secret recordings'
- Mum suffering from deadly infection and a shell-shocked soldier believed the saint known as the Little Flower cured them
- This Morning host Eamonn Holmes shares shingles pictures
- Where does Holly Willoughby’s outfit come from today? Here’s where you can snap up her £19.50 plaid skirt
- Greek July unemployment drops to 19 percent , lowest since August 2011
Additional 260 COVID-19 infections recorded on July 4 morning have 234 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.