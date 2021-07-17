Additional 16 southern provinces and cities to apply social distancing under Directive 16

Bến Thành Market during the first day of social distancing on July 8 in HCM City.— VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An additional 16 southern provinces and cities will apply social distancing under Directive 16 from midnight on July 19. The strict measures to stamp out worsening outbreaks of COVID-19 will be in place for 14 days. The provinces and cities are Cần Thơ City, Bình Phước, Tây Ninh, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Tiền Giang, Long An, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp, Bến Tre, Hậu Giang, An Giang, Bạc Liêu, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh, Cà Mau and Kiên Giang. The move came after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed document No 969/TTg-KGVX on Saturday to strengthen the protection of public health amid the continuing developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, three localities of HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai have been applying Directive 16. HCM City has been under Directive 16 since July 8 while Đồng Nai and Bình Dương have had the measures in place since July 9. Directive 16 orders the closure of non-essential services and businesses, people are told to stay at home unless necessary, gatherings of two or more people in public is forbidden and public transport is halted. Chính said… Read full this story

