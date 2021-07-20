A girl dries the cow manure in Krông Bông District, Đắk Lắk Province. — Photo tienphong.vn ĐẮK LẮK — It's sunny and hot in Đắk Lắk and the wind is blowing hot air directly at the people stooped-over in the fields, groping for buffalo and cow dung or walking quickly following a herd of cows and collecting their dung as they do. One of those stooped-over, searching for cow feces in the middle of a field of straw is 61 year-old, H’Uyen, from Yang Reh Commune. “In the past, people here only relied on rice grains," she tells the Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper, reaching her hand to quickly wipe the sweat rolling down her tanned face. "For more than ten years, people have been collecting cow dung to earn money. Here everyone tries to take advantage of the sunny and dry weather." "Before, when I went to the field I would collect up two or three full bags. Now, people graze cows far up on the hillside and old people like me are not strong enough to climb. Now I collect just one bag full, that I sell for VNĐ35,000-40,000 (US$1.5-1.7)." Every day, five members of H’Thiêu’s family in Yang… Read full this story

A way to make ends meet in Central Highland province have 237 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.