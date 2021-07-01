“A night of Jarai ethnic’s music and talk” to take place in Hanoi

The night of music and talks will bring an extraordinary experience of the native culture of the Central Highlands to the public of Hanoi. A special night of music and talk named “Am I a man who dreamt of being a sound, or am I a sound dreaming that I am a man?” by two Jrai artists R’Cham Tih and Ksor Sep will be held on January 8, 2021 in Hanoi. Traditional music of Jrai ethnic minority in the Central Highlands need to be preserved/ Photo: Vietnam Tourism The night of music and talks will bring an extraordinary experience of the native culture of the Central Highlands to the public of Hanoi. A special night of music and talk named “Am I a man who dreamt of being a sound, or am I a sound dreaming that I am a man?” by two Jrai artists R’Cham Tih and Ksor Sep will be held on January 8, 2021 in Hanoi. At the event, the two artists will play traditional Jrai musical instruments such as the k’ni, ting ning and t’rung, among others, sing hri as well as tell audience their Jrai epic tales called “Khan”. ‘Am I a man who dreamt… Read full this story
