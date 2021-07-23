A labourer’s life during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 1,400 businesses in the capital, slashing the wages of workers and subsequently making their living conditions that much harder. To ensure production can continue, enterprises have instituted a number of measures that have significantly decreased the monthly income of workers. Notably the majority of workers in industrial parks come from poor, rural areas. And behind those workers are not only themselves, but whole families counting on them. These are some of the up close and personal moments of those workers. Vietnam News Agency’s photographer Phan Tuấn Anh and Hoàng Hiếu captured daily life of labourers working at Quang Minh Industrial Park, in the Thăng Long Industrial Zone in the northern outskirts of Hà Nội. An excited, young girl greets her father returning from a long day at work.. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuấn Anh Working families with small children rely on help from grandparents or take days off to look after the children. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu Children entertain themselves while waiting for their parents to return from work. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu Nguyễn Văn Toàn, a worker at Cửu Long packaging technology corporation, at Quang Minh industrial park, prepares dinner for his family. —… Read full this story

