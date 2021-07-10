A bridge over troubled water

A street vendor sells papaya fruits to a customer in Hà Nội. Informal workers are among those seriously economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Sơn By André Gama , Social Protection Programme Manager, ILO Viet Nam All across the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about not only a global health crisis, but also an economic one. As governments act to control the pandemic, many of their efforts end up negatively affecting economic activities. Thus, governments have been forced compliment their efforts to protect public health with measures that support the livelihoods of their citizens. In Việt Nam, like in many other countries in the region, the significant share of informal workers in the labour force (71 per cent, including agricultural workers) presents a significant challenge in the design and implementation of COVID-19 support packages. In particular, as many workers are not registered in any database, programmes targeting specific groups of workers can be become a complex, expensive and time-consuming to implement. This is one of the reasons why the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations have been in favour of universal approaches when it comes to COVID-19 relief measures. Universal programmes do come with their own set… Read full this story

