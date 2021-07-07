993,000 students sit for high school graduation exam

Students take exams at Nguyễn Gia Thiều Highschool in Hà Nội’s Long Biên District. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — More than 993,000 students across the country have sat their literature tests in the first exam of 2021's high school graduation exams on Wednesday morning. The maths exam took place in the afternoon. Slated for today are the foreign language and combination tests. The exam was being held with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing complicatedly, the exam boards and test sites had to handle flexibly depending on the unexpected situation of the pandemic. The Ministry of Education and Training has required localities not to be negligent or let down their vigilance; firmly grasp the progress of the pandemic, prepare arising situations, calmly handle it to ensure absolute safety for candidates and supervisors. Candidates were warned to have their temperature checked and have their hands disinfected before entering the test sites, wear masks during the exam, and obey strictly exam regulations. The minister of Education and Training, Nguyễn Kim Sơn yesterday morning came and checked the test site at Hà Nội's Chu Văn An High School. He also encouraged candidates and examination officials, as well as volunteer forces, youth union on duty to… Read full this story

