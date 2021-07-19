80 new deaths reported in HCM City and five other provinces over the past ten days

HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases where a number of critically-ill COVID-19 patients are being treated. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Monday evening announced 80 new deaths in HCM City and five other provinces. The new deaths were recorded between July 9 and 19, increasing the total number of deaths in Việt Nam to 334. Among the 80 new deaths, 70 were reported in HCM City. The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp reported five deaths from July 15 to 17. Other cases are from the northern province of Bắc Ninh (one on July 18), Mekong Delta province of Long An (two on July 18 and 19), Trà Vinh Province (one on July 13) and Vĩnh Long Province (one on July 18). Most of them are elderly patients with long-standing underlying medical conditions such as cancer, scoliosis, kidney failure, hepatitis, blood disease, hypertension, and diabetes. — VNS

