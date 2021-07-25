7,531 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, national tally nears 100,000

A residential area in Hà Nội is isolated after a COVID-19 case was detected. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 7,531 COVID-19 cases were detected in Việt Nam on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the new infections, 7,525 were community cases and six imported that were quarantined upon arrival. The national tally has now reached 98,465, including 96,287 domestic and 2,178 imported cases. HCM City had the most infections on Sunday with 4,555, followed by Bình Dương Province (1,249 cases), Tây Ninh Province (313), Đồng Nai (253), Tiền Giang (218) and Khánh Hoà (172). Dozens of cases were also detected in other 30 localities including Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Phú Yên, Đồng Tháp, Bình Thuận, Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Bình Phước, Kiên Giang, Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, Đắk Lắk, Quảng Nam, Vĩnh Phúc, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Ninh Thuận, Bắc Ninh, Bình Định, Gia Lai, Đắk Nông, Nghệ An, Quảng Ngãi, Bạc Liêu, An Giang, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Lâm Đồng, Hà Nam and Thanh Hoá. Eight localities have now gone 14 days without any new community infections, Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh and Bắc Kạn. A total of… Read full this story

