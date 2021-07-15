The chemical force of the Military Region 7 on Wednesday sterilised the Tân Thuận Processing Zone in District 7, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced a further 69 COVID-19-related deaths in HCM City on Thursday evening, increasing the death toll to 207. The deaths occurred from June 7 to July 15 and had not previously been recorded on the COVID-19 management software. In addition, Việt Nam saw a daily record of 3,416 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 40,850. Thirty-seven of them were imported cases quarantined upon arrival, with infections recorded Thanh Hóa (19), HCM City (10), An Giang (2), Hà Nội (2), Ninh Bình (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Quảng Nam (1) and Bình Định (1). The remaining 3,379 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 2,691 cases, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 132 and Bình Dương Province with 122. Other localities that reported new cases included Đồng Tháp (99), Phú Yên (48), Long An (41), Đà Nẵng (33), Bến Tre (30), Khánh Hòa (22), Hưng Yên (22), Hà Nội (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Ninh Thuận (17), Vĩnh… Read full this story
- Software firm tops market record
- Billionaire Kotak's unit sees India share sales top 2017 record
- Government forced to axe plans for new probate fee 'death tax'
- US Energy, Tech Stocks Up; Nasdaq 100 Sets Record
- Death of rising rap star Lor Scoota was one of a string of killings, shootings across Baltimore that police say are connected
- English councils to increase average tax bill by £81
- Snap is getting rocked after a top analyst says usership is slipping (SNAP)
- For the third time, cargo-handling company accused of violating rules in worker’s death at port
- Cargo Imports Set to Hit New Monthly and Annual Records
- Intel outshines its world record with 1,500-drone light show
69 COVID-19 deaths announced as caseload tops 40,000 with record daily increase have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.