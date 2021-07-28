6,555 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday

People wait for COVID-19 testing in Lung Hospital in Hà Nội.. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức HÀ NỘI — There were 6,555 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. HCM City still topped the list with 4,449 cases, followed by Bình Dương Province with 631, Đồng Nai (271), Đồng Tháp (244), Khánh Hòa (147), Tây Ninh (120), Trà Vinh (92), Bến Tre (84), Hà Nội (74), Cần Thơ (71), Phú Yên (64), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (56), Đà Nẵng (50), Bình Thuận (32), Tiền Giang (30), Ninh Thuận (25), An Giang (24), Đắk Lắk (13), Sóc Trăng (12), Vĩnh Phúc (12), Quảng Nam (11), Hải Dương (6), Hậu Giang (6), Thái Nguyên (5), Gia Lai (4), Ninh Bình (4), Hà Giang (3), Bình Phước (3), Bình Định (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Cà Mau (2) Đắk Nông (1), Quảng Ngãi (1), Quảng Trị (1) and Thanh Hóa (1). Among the new cases, 1,184 infections were detected in the community, outside of locked down or quarantined areas. The Ministry of Health also reported four imported cases on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the fourth wave of infections that started in late April has resulted in… Read full this story

