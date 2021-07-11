632 domestic cases recorded on Sunday afternoon

Taking samples for COVID-19 testing for returnees to Hanoi from Hồ Chí Minh City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 632 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one imported infection on Sunday afternoon. HCM City topped the list with 600 cases followed by Bắc Giang (9), Hà Nội (6), Hưng Yên and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu with three each, while Ninh Thuận, Hà Tĩnh and Bình Thuận had two each. Bình Định, Đắk Nông, Lâm Đồng, Hải Phòng and Thanh Hóa each recorded one case. Of the total, 482 infections were detected in quarantine or locked-down areas. As of noon on Sunday, Việt Nam had recorded a total of 27,185 domestic cases and 1,918 imported infections. Earlier, from 6pm on July 10 to 6 am on July 11, 607 new COVID-19 cases were reported, with 443 in HCM City. Twelve localities have recorded no new community cases for the last 14 days, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Nam Định, Quảng Nam and Lào Cai. The death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 112. — VNS

