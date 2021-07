603 local cases are reported on Friday afternoon

Việt Nam reported 609 new cases on Friday afternoon, including six imported ones which were put under quarantine immediately upon their arrival in Hà Tĩnh (3), Quảng Nam (2), and Kiên Giang (1). The 603 domestic cases are confirmed in HCM City (479), Bình Dương (66), Đồng Nai (17), Bắc Giang (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bắc Ninh (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Hà Nội (2), and one each in Vĩnh Phúc, Bạc Liêu, Lâm Đồng, and Thanh Hóa. Among these, 480 cases were detected in quarantine or locked down areas.

