6,000 medical workers from all over Việt Nam volunteer to help deal with HCM City’s outbreak

Việt Nam-Cuba Đồng Hới Friendship Hospital's Director Dương Thanh Bình gave a prep talk to medical workers and students of Quảng Bình Province volunteering to aid HCM City's COVID-19 fight before they departed on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Võ Dũng HÀ NỘI — HCM City has received 4,000 applications from medical workers from across Việt Nam, and 2,000 from volunteers, after a call was made for people with medical expertise in the city to help deal with the ongoing, severe COVID-19 outbreak. According to the health ministry, nearly 4,000 medical staff – 700 doctors, 1,553 nurses, 78 technicians, nine other medical workers, and 1,629 medical students – from all over the country, have arrived in HCM City, taking on various responsibilities from working in COVID-19 field hospitals, treating seriously ill patients, to contact tracing in bid to "remove virus carriers from the community." On Tuesday alone, two delegations from Hà Nội (one group from National Cancer Hospital… Read full this story

