5,357 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — A further 5,343 domestic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, as well as 14 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival. There are 123 patients being treated in intensive care. A further 18 are in a critical condition and being treated with ECMO. Among the 5,343 new domestic cases, 1,081 were detected in the community. Others were in areas that were locked down or quarantined. HCM City recorded the highest number with 3,556 cases, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (964 cases), Đồng Nai (170 cases), Đồng Tháp ( 109) and Tiền Giang (65 ). Spraying disinfectant in a high-risk area. VNA/VNA Photo Other cases were from Long An (60), Hà Nội (42), Vĩnh Long (39), Khánh Hoà (38), Bến Tre (35), Cần Thơ (32), Tây Ninh (30), Phú Yên (26), Ninh Thuận (22), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (18), Vĩnh Phúc (18), Đắk Lắk (17), Bình Phước (12), Kiên Giang (12), Trà Vinh (10), Hậu Giang (9), Bình Định (8 ), Bình Thuận (7), Hà Giang (6), Quảng Ngãi (6), Sóc Trăng (6), Nghệ An (5), Lâm Đồng (5), Đắk Nông (4), Bắc Ninh (4), Hưng Yên (3), Lạng Sơn (2), Gia Lai (1), Phú Thọ (1),… Read full this story

