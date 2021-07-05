Among the new cases, 13 imported cases were quarantined upon arrival in Trà Vinh and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces. The 514 local cases are reported in HCM City (270), Bình Dương (114), Đồng Tháp (62), Tiền Giang (11), Phú Yên (11), Khánh Hòa (10), Đồng Nai (8 ), An Giang (6), Bình Phước (4), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Bình Định (3), Tây Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Quảng Ngãi (2), and one each in Bắc Ninh, Nghệ An and Lâm Đồng.
- Vietnam records four new imported Covid-19 cases, one death
- Two new cases, 14 recoveries on Saturday evening
- Two arrested for issuing fake COVID-19 report, Delhi Police say 75 people duped
- With record 90,802 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, India's tally cross 42-lakh mark
- California, Florida, New York, Texas will not follow new US Covid-19 testing plan
- PSG announce 'three new positive' Covid-19 cases, six in total
- No new community COVID-19 cases for third day in a row
- Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
- Three, including doctor arrested for forging Covid-19 reports: Police
- RBI prescribes a set of reforms for economic revival post COVID-19: Report
527 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday evening have 188 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.