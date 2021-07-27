The 5,149 new local cases announced this evening were detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (4,469), Đồng Nai (120), Long An (75), Bình Dương (79), Đồng Tháp (154), Cần Thơ (54), Bình Thuận (45), Đà Nẵng (26), Phú Yên (23), Sóc Trăng (22), Hà Nội (19), Ninh Thuận (13), Vĩnh Phúc (11), Gia Lai (5), Đắk Nông (5), Bình Định (4), Huế (4), Quảng Nam (3), Hậu Giang (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Kon Tum (2), Lạng Sơn (2), Kiên Giang (2), Thái Nguyên (1), Bạc Liêu (1), Thanh Hóa (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), and Đắk Lắk (1); 525 of these were found in communities.

5,149 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday evening have 183 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.