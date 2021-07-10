Two imported cases were put under quarantine upon arrival in Kiên Giang Province whilst 461 domestic cases are confirmed in HCM City (200), Bình Dương (140), Long An (33), Đồng Nai (19), Phú Yên (18), Quảng Ngãi (14), Khánh Hòa (13), Đồng Tháp (8 ), Hà Nội (5), Bình Phước (4), Tây Ninh (3), and one each in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Bình Định, Vĩnh Phúc, and Thái Bình. Among the local infections, 383 cases were found in locked down or quarantine areas.

463 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday evening have 210 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.