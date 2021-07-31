4,564 new cases announced on Saturday evening

4,564 new cases were announced on Saturday evening. Of these, four were imported and 4,560 were recorded domestically in HCM City (1,677), Binh Duong (1,207), Long An (544), Khanh Hoa (335), Dong Nai (234), Dong Thap (115), Tay Ninh (72), Da Nang (55), Ha Noi (43), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (39), Binh Thuan (37), Phu Yen (30), Dak Lak (21), Binh Dinh (19), Can Tho (17), Hau Giang (17), Binh Phuoc (14), Gia Lai (13), Nghe An (11), Quang Nam (10), Thua Thien – Hue (9), Dak Nong (8 ), Ninh Thuan (5), Thanh Hoa (5), Vinh Phuc (4), Lam Dong (3), Ha Nam (3), Hai Duong (3), Ha Tinh (2), Ninh Binh (2), An Giang (2), Quang Ngai (1), Quang Binh (1), Hai Phong (1), Bac Lieu (1). Of the total domestic cases, 1,072 cases were detected in the community. 145 new deaths were also announced.
