4,195 new COVID-19 infections recorded Monday

People make medical declarations at a checkpoint in Kon Tum Province bordering Gia Lai Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Cao Nguyên HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's health agency reported 4,195 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 4,175 in the community and 20 imported that were quarantined upon arrival. HCM City is still a hot spot of COVID-19 infections with 3,074 new cases. Cases were also recorded in Bình Dương (503), Đồng Nai (154), Đồng Tháp (53), Hà Nội (44), Vĩnh Long (41), Phú Yên (41), Long An (37), Khánh Hoà (34), Bến Tre (30), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (28), Sóc Trăng (19), Bình Thuận (19), Quảng Ngãi (17), Cần Thơ (15), Quảng Nam (11), An Giang (8 ), Trà Vinh (8 ), Kiên Giang (8 ), Bình Phước (6), Bắc Ninh (4), Hưng Yên (4), Ninh Thuận (4), Lào Cai (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2), Hậu Giang (2), Bình Định (2), Thái Bình (1), Gia Lai (1), Đắk Nông (1), Hải Phòng (1), Ninh Bình (1). A total of 380 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Monday. There are now eleven localities that have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La,… Read full this story

