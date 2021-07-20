40 more markets to reopen in HCM City this week

Việt Nam determines to curb COVID-19 as number surpasses 40,000 mark Vietnamese breathe easier with locally designed and produced respirators Health ministry releases Pfizer allocation plan, suggests vaccine mixing Banks agree to cut lending rates to support hard-hit businesses Hanoians adapt to disruptions caused by COVID-19 Many markets in HCM City have been re-opened. Photo Lao Dong HCM CITY — HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade has announced a list of 40 traditional markets that will be opened while the city is under Directive 16 to make it easier for residents to buy food and other essential goods. All districts and Thủ Đức City have a system of many supermarkets and convenient stores opened, however in some areas traditional markets will be allowed to reopen. Markets that want to reopen must ensure they meet 5K requirements and that they manage the density of small traders and shoppers. Whether or not a market shall be allowed to reopen will be decided by the district People’s Committee based on how the pandemic progresses moving forward. Local authorities are planning to re-open more markets later this week if possible. Check out the list below for the 40 traditional markets being reopened in HCM… Read full this story

