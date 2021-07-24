The 3,977 new cases announced this evening include 27 imported cases and 3,950 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (3,326), Bình Dương (262), Đồng Nai (99), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (63), Đồng Tháp (46), Bình Thuận (31), Đắk Lắk (24), Cần Thơ (23), Bình Định (12), Bến Tre (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), An Giang (7), Phú Yên (5), Quảng Ngãi (4), Đắk Nông (4), Hà Nội (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Quảng Nam (3), Hậu Giang (3), Hà Nam (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Hà Giang (2), Lâm Đồng (2), Nghệ An (2), Cà Mau (2), Gia Lai (1), and Thừa Thiên Huế (1), 355 of the local cases were found in the community. Today also sees a daily record of 7,968 new infections.

3,977 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Saturday evening, new daily record set have 265 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.