3,657 new COVID-19 cases, 139 more deaths announced on Friday evening

The 3,657 new COVID-19 cases include 22 imported cases and 3,635 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,542), Bình Dương (636), Long An (448), Đồng Nai (157), Cần Thơ (151), Khánh Hòa (139), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (133), Hà Nội (81), Đồng Tháp (67), Đà Nẵng (65), Trà Vinh (36), Hậu Giang (28), Phú Yên (23), Bến Tre (18), Bình Thuận (17), An Giang (16), Quảng Nam (13), Bình Phước (12), Ninh Thuận (11), Vĩnh Phúc (9), Đắk Lắk (8 ), Gia Lai (6), Quảng Ngãi (6), Hà Tĩnh (5), Đắk Nông (2), Hoà Bình (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Thanh Hóa (1), Hải Dương (1), and Bắc Ninh (1); 715 of the local cases were found in communities. An additional 139 COVID-19 related deaths between July 16-30 in nine cities and provinces were also confirmed.
