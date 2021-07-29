233 more COVID deaths, 7,594 new infections recorded

People in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm District get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — The Health Ministry on Thursday announced a further 233 deaths related to COVID-19. The pandemic has now claimed 863 lives in Việt Nam. Of those new deaths, 189 occurred in HCM City from July 24 to 26, 14 deaths in Khánh Hòa Province from July 19 to July 26, 10 in Long An Province from July 25 to 26, eight in Đồng Nai Province from July 23 to 26, six in Bến Tre Province from July 20 to 25, four in Vĩnh Long Province from July 20 to 26 and two in Bình Dương Province from July 20 to 22. Việt Nam also confirmed a further 7,594 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the national total to 128,413. Of the new cases, there was only one imported while the other 7,593 cases were locally transmitted. HCM City had the most cases again with 4,592, followed by Bình Dương (1,144), Long An (499), Đồng Nai (325), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (185), Đồng Tháp (157), Tây Ninh (139), Bình Thuận (63), Hà Nội (59), Đà Nẵng (54), Phú Yên (52), Đắk Lắk (44), Cần Thơ (39),… Read full this story

