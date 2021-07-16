Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn (middle) during an inspection at the Cần Giờ COVID-19 treatment centre in HCM City. — Photo Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — Eighteen more COVID-19 deaths have brought the country’s total death toll to 225, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday. The fatalities, which occurred from July 8-14, were residents of HCM City (6), Đồng Tháp (4), Long An (3), Bắc Ninh (2) Đồng Nai (1), Bình Dương (1), and Bắc Giang (1). At the time of the report, there is no information on the deceased patients’ medical history. According to the ministry, there might be other COVID-19 deaths that have not been recorded by local COVID-19 treatment centres. They have been asked to provide full reports to the ministry. — VNS
- News Probe into Prince's opioid death brings no criminal charges
- Probe into Prince's opioid death brings no criminal charges
- Four more dengue deaths, bringing total to nine this year
- News Japan PM visits quake-hit Hokkaido as toll rises to 37
- A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a woman in the first known autonomous-vehicle death
- 'Ompong' death toll hits 81, expected to rise
- 'Ompong' death toll rises to 63
- Palestinian death toll from Gaza protests hits 18; Israel rejects excessive force claims
- Tolls are the only way to save the Gardiner
- Hurricane Maria’s death toll climbed long after rain stopped
18 more COVID-19 deaths bring death toll to 225 have 223 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.