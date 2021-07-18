15th NA’s first session to open on July 20

The event will take place at a time when the country is realizing the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure wrapped up successfully. It holds special significance as it will lay a foundation for activities of the 15th legislature, including the election and approval of leadership positions in State agencies, discussions on socio-economic reports and the making of decisions on other important issues. Lawmakers are due to decide on the numbers of NA Vice Chairpersons and members of the NA Standing Committee, as well as elect NA Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons, members of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General, Chairperson of the NA Ethnic Council, heads of the NA committees, and State Auditor General. They will also elect State President, Prime Minister, Vice State President, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy. They will decide on the structure and number of the Government members and approve the appointment of Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers and other Government members, the list of Vice Chairpersons and members of the Council for National Defense… Read full this story

