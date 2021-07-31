145 new COVID related deaths, 8,620 new infections on Saturday

Large-scale testing has been conducted in Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – An additional 145 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded around Việt Nam on Saturday. Of those, 90 were from HCM City, 47 in Tiền Giang, four in Đồng Tháp, two in Long An, one in Trà Vinh and one in Quảng Nam. Việt Nam has also recorded 8,620 new domestically transmitted cases of the virus and four imported cases, taking the nation's total to 145,686. HCM City has seen a slight decrease with 4,180 infections although it still leads the nation in the number of new cases. Bình Dương Province is second with 2,075 new cases, followed by Long An (544), Đồng Nai (456), Khánh Hoà (335), Đồng Tháp (146), Tiền Giang (123), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (115). Several other localities recorded double-digit increases, including Bình Thuận (75), Cần Thơ (72), Tây Ninh (72), Phú Yên (58), Đà Nẵng (55), Vĩnh Long (48), Hà Nội (46), Đắk Lắk (32), Bình Định (28), Hậu Giang (19), Kiên Giang (16), Bình Phước (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Nghệ An (13), Gia Lai (13), Đắk Nông (12), Sơn La (10), and Quảng Nam (10). A new outbreak was found in… Read full this story

