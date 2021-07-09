12 checkpoints at city gateways check drivers, trucks entering and leaving HCM City

A staff checks the body temperature of a driver at the Phú Cường bridge checkpoint in HCM City bordering Bình Dương Province. VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh HCM CITY — HCM City on Friday reopened 12 pandemic checkpoints at city gateways amid the new 15-day lockdown period to ensure that drivers have a negative COVID-19 test before entering the city. All drivers entering the city must present a negative COVID-19 test certificate within 72 hours to be allowed to enter the city. The checkpoints are operated by local police, army force, health staff and interdisciplinary forces. On the first day of lockdown, many drivers were rejected and were forced to turn back as they failed to present the certificate or provide a "good" reason for entering the city. Remote automatic body temperature monitors are used to check drivers' temperatures. If the drivers have not completed health declarations online, they are required to scan the barcode for the health declaration. Police forces have been mobilised to ensure security and order at the checkpoints, and at isolation and lockdown areas in the city. They are also working with medical staff to trace suspected COVID cases. Bùi Tiến Lợi, deputy head of Tân Túc Traffic Police Station under the HCM City Police, is in charge of the checkpoint on National Highway… Read full this story

